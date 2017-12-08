Inner Circle closes its Wellington gym

Inner Circle Personal Fitness has closed after seven years in business.

The South Main Street gym’s last day in operation was Nov. 30.

Owner Joe Bockmore said increased overhead costs were the primary factor in closing up shop.

“There are a lot of reasons,” he said. “Being new to business at 24 years old, I made my fair share of mistakes that kind of snowballed over the years — learn-as-you-go type of things.”

Bockmore said Inner Circle Sports Performance on Cleveland Street in Elyria will remain open. While Inner Circle in Wellington was open to the public, the two-year-old Elyria facility is used only for personal training sessions and private workouts for groups such as high school sports teams.

In October, the Wellington gym sent six of its members to the World Powerlifting Competition in Erie, Pa. Two, Janet Bauer and Leroy Wade, set world deadlifting records for their age groups. Seventeen-year-old Eliza Postlethwait was tops in her age group for powerlifting and took home second place overall.

While not ruling out another gym in Wellington, Bockmore said offers to buy the current building and its equipment are being fielded.

“There’s been some people who are interested in partnering up and we’ve also looked into other buildings,” he said. “There’s definitely a good business to be had with a gym in Wellington but the overhead was just too much. So we’re trying to simplify things and reorganize our business plan.”

