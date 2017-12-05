Village preparing to join county land bank

A move to join the Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation was unanimously approved Monday by village council.

Also known as the county land bank, the corporation is operated by the Lorain County Port Authority.

It was established in 2012 as a way to deal with structures in need of demolition and identify tax delinquent properties.

Joining will allow Wellington to purchase properties that have entered the county tax foreclosure process if no other buyers emerge.

Village manager Steve Dupee said Wellington’s initial interest in joining stems from a desire to purchase property on the east side of Barker Street that has a water line running beneath it in need of resizing.

“In the tax foreclosure process, a property goes up for sheriff’s sale,” he said. “If there are no takers, meaning there’s no one willing to satisfy all the tax liens associated with the property, then the village will be able to take title to it. If we decide we don’t want to do it we don’t have to.”

An agreement has been in place between the Lorain County Port Authority and Wellington since 2013. It opened the door for demolition of properties in the village that had become a nuisance, but that agreement did not include provisions regarding the village taking ownership of properties that had gone into tax foreclosure.

