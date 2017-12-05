Help addicts being treated in LC

Personal care items are being collected to help drug addiction recovery patients across Lorain County.

The Addict’s Parents United is hosting the Angel Blessing Bag project, looking to fill 300 bags of full-size personal care items for area recovery homes.

“This is a way to help give back a piece of human dignity to those in the community,” said a release requesting donations. “Unfortunately, some men and women enter into a detox or recovery facility with nothing but the clothes on their back or limited family resources and support to help them on their journey to wellness.”

Need has grown over the past year. The bags will help roughly 100 women and 200 men in Lorain County.

TAP United is asking for donations of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, deoderant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs and hairbrushes, razors, feminine hygiene products, unisex hats and gloves, socks, and granola and snack bars.

Donations can be dropped off by Dec. 14 at the Wellington police station.

Other locations across the county include, Erie Coast Custom and Collision in Columbia Station, Murphy Bros. in Elyria, Lorain County the ADAS board office in Lorain, Let’s Get Real and ACC Adult Health Care in Vermilion, Edward Jones Financial (Vasyl Rabosyuk) in Avon Lake, and the Avon Lake Old Fire House.

RSVP to make a donation by calling 440-201-4411.

For more information, visit www.tapuloraincounty.weebly.com.