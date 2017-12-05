In Brazil, there’s never a white Christmas.

The weather is summery and Brazilians celebrate the holidays by putting up lights, going to the beach, decorating trees, attending midnight Mass, and launching fireworks. Rather than hang stocking by the fireplace, they hang them at their windows.

Westwood Elementary students learned all about Brazilian culture Monday in their “Christmas Around the World” studies. Last week, they “traveled” to Australia by book, learning how another southern hemisphere nation celebrates. They’ve also learned about Germany and will soon study Sweden.

Kindergarten teacher Jill Stone said the activities enhance teaching of Wellington’s social studies curriculum and provides kids with knowledge about traditions they tend to think of as “American,” though most originated in other countries.

Westwood Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jill Stone points to Brazil on the globe. Her students are learning holiday traditions from around the world. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_Christmas-around-the-world-2.jpg Westwood Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jill Stone points to Brazil on the globe. Her students are learning holiday traditions from around the world. Courtesy photos Kindergartner Ava Ledesma looks for Brazil on a map of the world. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_Christmas-around-the-world-1.jpg Kindergartner Ava Ledesma looks for Brazil on a map of the world. Courtesy photos Callie Beam spreads glitter to show the Brazilian holiday tradition of “fireworks” after church. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_Christmas-around-the-world-3.jpg Callie Beam spreads glitter to show the Brazilian holiday tradition of “fireworks” after church. Courtesy photos