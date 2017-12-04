WHS alumnus up for two Grammys

Two Grammy Award nominations are being celebrated by Wellington High School graduate JT Daly.

His band, Paper Route, made its national television debut earlier this year. The Grammy nods, however, come as the result of a project separate from the band.

Daly collaborated with solo artist K.Flay to record “Blood In the Cut,” which has been nominated for Best Rock Song. It appears on “Every Where Is Some Where,” which is nominated for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) with Daly picking up engineering and producing credits.

In September, the NFL began using “Blood In the Cut” in a promotional campaign. The song has also been featured in movies and TV shows such as “50 Shades Darker,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” and the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman.” HBO has even used it in a commercial announcing the premiers of its most popular shows.

Daly, 36, learned of the nominations when they were released publicly on Nov. 28.

“I was asleep and my phone kept on ringing,” he said. “My wife asked why K.Flay’s manager was calling nonstop. It’s pretty crazy because there was no real campaign to get the song nominated. A lot of artists are on TV again now who had albums come out earlier this year. The labels are trying to remind people that this warrants a vote.”

“It was an amazing year with K.Flay,” he said. “It’s a dream come true in so many ways. There was no one, though, really pushing people to vote for her. The fact this just happened naturally was a shock. We’re all so grateful.”

It took just one day in the studio for he and K.Flay to write “Blood In the Cut” before it was released as part of her EP “Crush Me” on Aug. 19, 2016.

“K.Flay was on tour and wearing a Paper Route shirt basically the whole time,” Daly said. “People were tagging Paper Route in her posts to tell us about it. Her manager called me up and said they wanted to set up a co-write. It’s kind of rare the way it worked. We ended up recording at a studio called Fat Horse Ranch. I think it was snowing the first time we worked and we were all kind of trapped together. I think we did a song per day for the first four days with ‘Blood In the Cut’ being the third one.”

More than an album’s worth of music was written by Daly and K.Flay with some still lying in wait.

“K.Flay is a Stanford graduate who basically started doing music because she was dared into it,” Daly said. “She was out to prove that she could do it and completely killed it. It stirred up the nest a bit. Taylor Swift tweeted about one of (K.Flay’s) songs being her favorite of the summer. She’s just such a talented person that I was honored to work with.”

Daly graduated from WHS in the Class of 1999. Early artistic inspiration from growing up in Wellington still pops up in the singer-songwriter’s mind from time to time.

“You can’t really undo the way you were raised,” Daly said. “I believe that every part of any success I’ve had or ever will have is because of growing up where I did, having the parents I did, and being raised a certain way. I work really, really hard. Coming from a town like Wellington without a doubt plays a role in that.”

JT Daly, a 1999 Wellington High School graduate, goes over guitar riffs with K.Flay, a singer with whom he collaborated to earn two 2017 Grammy Award nominations. The pair are up for rock song of the year and best engineered album (non-classical). http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/12/web1_image-1.jpg JT Daly, a 1999 Wellington High School graduate, goes over guitar riffs with K.Flay, a singer with whom he collaborated to earn two 2017 Grammy Award nominations. The pair are up for rock song of the year and best engineered album (non-classical). Photo by Brittany O’Brien