JUST A DRILL: Students practice first aid and CPR

None of the burns, broken bones, or knife wounds were real.

But medics in training treated every case with dire seriousness during a mock disaster drill at the Lorain County JVS.

Health science students tended to patients “injured” in an explosive scenario at the school’s bakery and pastry arts lab, putting skills learned in the classroom to the test.

“In lab, the students are taught and tested on all items related to first aid and safety, but this mock disaster drill puts them on the spot and prepares them for real life scenarios,” said instructor Holly Sofia. “Even though the day’s activities were a drill, the students saw the important implications of being prepared for a major event.”

Students were observed and graded by Skip Gentry, director of the South Lorain County Ambulance District, as well as JVS senior health students certified in first aid and CPR.

Genalda Finley, a junior from Firelands, said being part of the mock disaster drill helped her learn how to handle a real life situation better than she could have from just the textbook. “This drill helped me better understand how things are done in a real setting with an actual patient,” she said.

The exercise was the students’ final assessment for first aid and CPR certification. Students who earned the certification will also receive two college credits for the coursework taken at the JVS.

Junior Angelina Gonzalez of Wellington tends to the injuries of senior Hannah Morgan of Elyria during a mock disaster drill at the Lorain County JVS.