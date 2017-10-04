New lab for engineering students

A new state-of-the-art lab is giving local engineering students real-world training.

Classroom space has more than tripled in size this year for Project Lead the Way students, who learn from Lorain County JVS instructors at Lorain County Community College.

Prior to this school year, the teens, their instructor, and all of their equipment were in a shoebox-sized room.

The new space is full of natural light — but more importantly it houses modern machinery including a manual lathe, milling machine, CNC machine, fluid power trainers, six axis robots, a 3-D printer, and a laser engraver.

Project Lead the Way is designed to help students succeed in engineering, science, and technology careers. Students learn the principles of engineering, digital electronics, computer integrated manufacturing, and engineering design and development.

These engineering skills are in high demand, especially with manufacturers.

Instructor Brian Iselin is nationally certified in introduction to engineering design, principals of engineering, digital electronics, computer integrated manufacturing, and engineering design and development.

His students are learning from a master instructor for engineering design and development, of which there are only 25 in the country.

Senior Soleil Piros is having conversations with her instructor regarding her plans. She hopes to attend Case Western Reserve University to major in biomedical engineering or robotics.

“I really like building things,” she said.”I’ve always tried to figure out how things work. The building part came later when I learned about the proper tools from Mr. Iselin in this program.”

Project Lead the Way seniors pose with Lorain County JVS instructor Brian Iselin. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/10/web1_PLTW-seniors.jpg Project Lead the Way seniors pose with Lorain County JVS instructor Brian Iselin. Courtesy photo