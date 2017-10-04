Seniors ready to cut and curl at JVS salon

The Reflections Salon is now open for the season at the Lorain County JVS, where cosmetology students are putting classroom skills to use with real customers.

The salon is operated by seniors under the direction of instructors Kim Chandley and Jean Sarconi.

“I really enjoy watching my students light up when they can show their craft and gain experience with the people of our community,” said Chandley.

The salon offers services such as cutting, styling, scalp massage, permanent waves, relaxers, coloring, highlights, facials, manicures, and pedicures.

Ashlee Devore, mother of Firelands student Miriam Hughley, was excited to stop by and see what her daughter is learning. Hughley gave her mom a hair and scalp treatment and revealed she was a little nervous.

“It is nice to see Miriam excited to go to school. I am happy she is learning to do what she has always loved to do,” Devore said.

The Reflections Salon is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday on most school days. The last chemical appointment is taken at 10:30 a.m. Customer services are performed on a first-come, first-served basis, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 440-774-1051 ext. 22373.

The Lorain County JVS Adult Career Center also operates a salon on campus. EDGEucated Cuts Salon is a full service salon with all services performed by senior level adult cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed instructors.

Salon hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the salon opening at 5 p.m. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 440-774-1051 ext. 22254.

Senior Chloe Clark gives Miranda Johnson a manicure during The Reflection Salon’s opening. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/10/web1_Manicure.jpg Senior Chloe Clark gives Miranda Johnson a manicure during The Reflection Salon’s opening. Courtesy photo