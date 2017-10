As soon as this week, signs indicating a 50 mile per hour speed limit between Jones Road and Dollar General and 40 miles per hour limit between Dollar General and Cemetery Road on Rt. 58 could be erected.

The changes, a recommendation from the Ohio Department of Transportation, were approved Monday by village council.

“ODOT wanted us to get this enacted as soon as possible,” said mayor Hans Schneider. “I would not be shocked to see those signs up tomorrow and ready to go.”