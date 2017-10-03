Youth football raises funds for fallen officers

The families of fallen police officers received a helping hand from young football players in Wellington this past Saturday.
Wellington Youth Football was one of several programs to take part in the this year’s fundraiser game held on Dickson Street, which collected money for the Lorain County Blue Foundation along with four other events across the county.
Before kicking off against the Avon Lake Shoremen, Black River coach Brandon Herrick spoke to his young Pirates about the importance of the occasion.
“We’re proud any time we can be a part of coming together to support a great cause like the Blue Foundation,” he said. “This is a great cause and the boys are happy and excited to add to it.”
Amanda Lawson, director of Wellington Youth Football, said more than 1,200 “Fly High 511” T-shirts have been sold this year, which is a nod to the badge number of fallen state trooper Kenneth Velez.
Velez, of Lorain, died just over a year ago after being struck by a passing motorist during a traffic stop near Lakewood on Interstate 90.
Game officials on Saturday donated a portion of their pay to the Blue Foundation.
“This is a great day for football and seeing so many people out here make it even better,” said Lawson. “Everything from the jerseys to the socks is going to the local blue. The Wellington fire department was also very nice to get a truck up here.”
Young Dukes and Pirates will take part in a pie-in-the-face event Oct. 28 at Midview High School to raise more funds for the cause, she said.
