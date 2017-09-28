No injuries in two-car Huntington Twp. crash

Both drivers walked away from a two-car rollover crash Sept. 28 on Rt. 58 in Huntington Township.

Sgt. David Dylag of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the drivers were headed north on Rt. 58 around 12:15 p.m. That’s when Kumar Patel of Columbus attempted to pass Beatrice Draper of Wellington Township as she was turning left onto Stewart Road.

Patel’s Volkswagon Tiguan SUV clipped the side of Draper’s Ford F-Series pickup truck and rolled over before coming to a rest in the tree lawn of a residence just north of Stewart, troopers said.

The SUV suffered heavy damage to its sides and front end, including a shattered windshield and detached tires. While South Lorain County Ambulance District EMTs responded to the scene along with Wellington firefighters, Patel declined to be taken to the hospital.

Draper was able to drive her truck home despite minor damage to its exterior.

No use of drugs or alcohol by either driver is suspected.

A two-car crash resulted in no reported injuries Sept. 28 when a Volkswagon Tiguan SUV attempted to pass a Ford F-Series truck on Rt. 58. The SUV rolled over and came to a stop in a nearby tree lawn. The crash occurred near at the intersection of Rt. 58 and Stewart Road in Huntington Township.