JVS interns earned over $260K this summer

Eighty students earned $260,000 in this year’s Lorain County JVS summer internship program.

Sixty-two companies employed interns, providing mentoring and opportunities for students to practice the technical skills they learned at the JVS in a work-based learning environment.

The skilled trades’ prospects are strong and growing because of the partnerships, said JVS career services coordinator Bill Elliott.

“In this job-seekers market, interns are putting their skill sets to the test in the field, with the hopes for long-term placement. In the past five years, the JVS has recorded retention rates in the 91st-95th percentile,” he said. “JVS is education that works not only for students, but for parents and employers.”

Cosmetology student Jordyn Likes said she gained valuable experience, even though she was one of four students with an unpaid internship. “At Blue Water Salon in Grafton, I got a chance to observe five great stylists. I also learned a lot of great styling techniques and was able to further my education at the time,” she said.

RGI International in North Ridgeville, employed carpentry student Ethan Roy over the summer.

“I truly believe in giving back and sharing knowledge. At RGI, you also have a responsibility to give back,” said CEO Ryan Gerber. “Some days interns are working on exciting big projects, while other times they are learning day-to-day operations.”

Summer interns were honored at a Sept. 21 luncheon at the Pittsfield Township vocational school:

WELLINGTON: Jason Biddinger, heating and air conditioning student, worked at Bay Mechanical; Trent Lyon, heating and air conditioning student, worked at Gunther Mechanical; Jessica Mileski, landscape and greenhouse management student, worked at Farm & Home Hardware; Kristen Mileski, cosmetology student, worked at Trend Setters Hair Studio and Day Spa; Sarah Park, computerized design and drafting student, worked at Nordson Corporation; Matthew Teehan, carpentry student, worked at George’s Roofing; Tyler Wilfong, masonry trades student, worked at Mark’s Custom Masonry.

Bakery and pastry arts students Erika Shaft and Marissa Ziegler smile with their summer internship certificates of completion.