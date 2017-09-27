Turn in unused prescriptions for safe disposal

The Lorain County Drug Task Force will hold a prescription drug turn-in day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

You can safely dispose of expired or no-longer-needed medications, keeping them out of the water supply and away from unintended users.

Prescription labels need to be removed. No personal information is ever asked and medication is kept by law enforcement officers until disposed of.

Drop off medicines at the:

• Amherst police station, 911 North Lake St.

• Avon police station, 36145 Detroit Rd.

• Avon Lake police station, 32855 Walker Rd.

• Columbia Township fire station, 25540 Royalton, Rd.

• Elyria police station, 18 West Ave.

• Grafton police station, 1009 Chestnut St.

• Kipton village hall, 299 State St.

• Lorain city hall, main entrance off parking lot, 100 West Erie Ave.

• Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, 9896 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria Township

• North Ridgeville police station, 7303 Avon-Beldon Rd.

• Oberlin police station, 85 South Main St.

• Sheffield Lake police station, 609 Harris Rd.

• Sheffield Village police station, 4340 Colorado Ave.

• Vermilion police station, 5791 Liberty Ave.

• Wellington police station, 117 Willard Memorial Sq.