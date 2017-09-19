Harvest of the arts brightens downtown

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A large crowd packed Howk Memorial Park on Sunday for the 35th Annual Harvest of the Arts. The event welcomes more than 90 area artists to show off their acumen in fine arts, crafting, gardening, and the creation of tasty treats like kettle corn. The event happened this year within sight of the birdseed factory that burned just hours before.

Lillian Bennet of Amherst, Margaret Verrill of Michigan, Avery Shaffer of Cleveland, and Emerson Michaels of Cleveland are spotted talking during Sunday’s Harvest of the Arts.

Sue Davis of Berlin Heights looks over a wide variety of flowers.

Emily Taylor of Lorain, Donna Dutton of Wellington, and Curtis Taylor of Lorain show off what they’re taking home.

A creative depiction of O-H-I-O from artist Terry Snyder.

A curious feline by Terry Snyder.

A familiar Fab Four by Terry Snyder.

Diane Knoble of Wellington looks over kettle corn selections available from Kristen Weiland and Country Krunchins of Litchfield.

A few seasonal lawn ornaments from Seymore Crafts of Brunswick greet guests on South Main Street.