‘Significant leaks’ plugged by water department

Four water main breaks — three along Rt. 18 West and one near the sewage treatment plant on Jones Street — have been repaired by the village in the past month.

Water superintendent Mark Rosemark said both sites could have been leaking as much as 30,000 to 40,000 gallons per day, according to preliminary estimates.

Fixes in early March led to terminating a line connected to an abandoned metering pit at the corner of Pitts Road and Rt. 18. That was followed by repairs at the plant and finally the last two March 29 on Rt. 18’s west end near Brother’s Chevrolet.

“We initially responded to one leak on Rt. 18 and found another as the day went along on the 29th,” he said. “Those were two leaks on the same line. The break near the treatment plant was on an old service line feeding the plant processors. Getting it fixed made quite a difference. The best way to see how much water is lost is looking at our pumping in the 24 hours following the repair.”

The old metering pit had been used to connect Wellington’s water services with Lorain Country Rural Water Authority’s. The village now uses a mobile trailer to connect with other water supplies when needed.

Wellington has been asked to help out several times when other communities had trouble with their water. In 2015, the village constructed a mobile pumping trailer to ease the process of sharing.

“It’s gives us a lot of flexibility, said Rosemark. “We have hoses and adapters to accommodate connecting to hydrants in Wellington and outside of Wellington. It’s readily available to other cities. We were asked to provide water two years in a row to Lorain County Water Authority when Avon Lake’s facility was having trouble pumping. In the first year, we just went hydrant to hydrant, but that doesn’t provide metering or backflow prevention. That’s what led to building the trailer the following year. It’s a much improved situation.”

Aged lines at the sewer plant seem to be the culprit in leaks found there, according to Rosemark.

“We don’t believe it was leaking that long,” he said. These are old lines we’re dealing with, probably 60 or so years old on a conservative estimate. Anything can happen. These weren’t large diameter mains, both about four-inch lines.”

Large leaks can play a part in determining what residents are charged for water, sewer, and storm sewer services. The Poggemeyer Design Group has been conducting a study of those rates in the village over the past couple of months.

“Part of the rates study deals with unaccounted-for water loss,” said Rosemark. “That ties directly to what’s happening in the system, what repairs have been made, and what repairs still need to be made.”

