Students raise awareness of childhood brain cancer

You can find beauty in anything, even in the ugliness of disease.

This is a powerful statement for anyone to say, but it is even more powerful coming from Megan McNamara, the mother of Maria and co-founder of the Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation.

Maria was only seven years old when her battle with brain cancer ended, but her strength, courage and love lives on in this foundation.

Lorain County JVS early childhood education students and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America members were inspired to help raise awareness of the cause.

Megan McNamara recently visited the JVS and spoke to students about her daughter and the foundation. “I was inspired by the journey we went through with Maria,” she said. “Through the foundation, we have been able to award hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, to fund research for childhood brain cancer, and our 50-acre sunflower garden in Avon helps bring awareness to the disease and also helps to celebrate the lives of these children.”

Students hosted fundraising events to raise money for Maria’s foundation, including a popsicle sale, a “guess how many seeds are in the jar” game, sunflower seeds and snack sale, and a jeans day fundraiser.

During a JVS open house on Jan. 29, students sold yellow teddy bears and sunflower suckers. The money they raised during this event will be added to the fundraiser’s grand total.

Amanda Latto, Brooke Bird, and Ashley Hock help to raise money for Prayers from Maria. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2017/02/web1_girls-with-flowers.jpg Amanda Latto, Brooke Bird, and Ashley Hock help to raise money for Prayers from Maria. Courtesy photo