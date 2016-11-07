POLICE REPORTS

• Oct. 28 at 4:50 p.m.: Richard Stanley, 42, of Greenwich, Ohio, was charged with drug paraphernalia, driving unsafe vehicles, no seat belt, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.: A shoplifting incident involving Slim Jims was reported by workers at Certified Gas Station.

• Oct. 29 at 10:43 p.m.: A 17-year-old Wellington boy was charged with driving under suspension after police received a reckless driving complaint.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.