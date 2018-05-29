Heroes remembered on Memorial Day

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country were remembered Monday in Wellington’s Memorial Day ceremony. Veterans, families, and students led a parade to Union Cemetery where they paid tribute to fallen soldiers before returning to village hall for a flag raising ceremony.

“We extend our gratitude and support to a group that nobody wants to join but has already given their country so much: Gold Star mothers,” said emcee Gil Cole, a Vietnam veteran. “As we observe Memorial Day every year, these families remember their fallen loved ones every day. Children without parents, Gold Star mothers and fathers, siblings, and spouses can still hear the voices of who they lost and it’s up to us to hear the voices of these families.”