Heroes remembered on Memorial Day

Wellington veteran Scott Lambert remembers the fallen Monday during Wellington’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Wellington High School student Cally Hardwick reads Gen. John Logan’s 11th General Order, which created Memorial Day in 1868.
Six-year-old Carrigan Rourke places flowers at Union Cemetery.
Veterans place wreaths for fallen members of their respective military branches.
WHS teacher John Perry dons a Civil War uniform.
Cub Scout Matthew Mohrman leads his troop down South Main Street.
Scoutmaster Roger Simpson (middle) helps scouts Michael Koubek and Matthew Shinsky raise the American flag.
Karen Figaro and her grandchildren are decked out in red, white, and blue at village hall. They are Rylee, Shaylee, Madison, Anastyn, Baylee, and Gavin Ketchum.
WHS student Grace Broome reads the Gettysburg Address at Union Cemetery.
WHS band members play “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Veterans lead a parade down South Main Street.
Spirit of ‘76 reenactors add to the patriotic atmosphere.
Band members provide musical accompaniment.
Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country were remembered Monday in Wellington’s Memorial Day ceremony. Veterans, families, and students led a parade to Union Cemetery where they paid tribute to fallen soldiers before returning to village hall for a flag raising ceremony.
“We extend our gratitude and support to a group that nobody wants to join but has already given their country so much: Gold Star mothers,” said emcee Gil Cole, a Vietnam veteran. “As we observe Memorial Day every year, these families remember their fallen loved ones every day. Children without parents, Gold Star mothers and fathers, siblings, and spouses can still hear the voices of who they lost and it’s up to us to hear the voices of these families.”
