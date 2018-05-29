PHOTOS: Graduation moments to remember at Black River

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

More than 100 seniors turned their tassels Saturday at Black River High School’s commencement. Enjoy these photos of the Class of 2018 preparing to begin a brand new journey!

Graduates receive sunflowers as they walk off the stage.

Students’ creativity was displayed heavily on their caps.

Family members cheer on salutatorian Ashley Stroud during her speech.

Guest speaker Janice Kollar congratulates Benjamin Artrip.

Zeltzin Alejandra Cardona receives her diploma.

Anne Hammon hugs Kollar after crossing the stage.

Jeffery Owen gives superintendent Chris Clark a pat on the back.

Macey Smithberger smiles for the camera.