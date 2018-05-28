Perfect K-12 attendance for 2018 grad

When was the last time you stayed home sick from school or work?

Wellington High School senior Camille Bowman is still waiting for that day to come.

The soon-to-be graduate has never missed a day of class and received a plaque earlier this month from school board members congratulating her on the impressive 13-year accomplishment.

“It’s actually 15 years if you count preschool,” Bowman said. “I do get sick like everyone else. There was one day where I was actually late and my mom said, ‘She will not be counted as absent.’ We ended up making it a goal and trying to keep it going as long as possible.”

Educators first began awarding Bowman’s attendance while she attended McCormick Middle School. Her parents have kept those awards as keepsakes.

Bowman plans to attend Cleveland State University to study film and video editing.

“I’m really interested in the behind the scenes aspect of production,” she said. “It’s fun to come up with the images in your head and then use them to build a story.”

“Perfect attendance in college isn’t really a big goal for me,” she said. “It was more of a high school thing and there’s a big sense of relief now that it’s almost over.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Camille Bowman is set to graduate from Wellington High School with a perfect attendance record dating back to her days at Westwood Elementary School. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_IMG_5635.jpg Camille Bowman is set to graduate from Wellington High School with a perfect attendance record dating back to her days at Westwood Elementary School. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise