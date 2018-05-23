Young authors awarded at LCCC

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Nearly 900 students from across Lorain County attended the 36th Annual Young Authors Conference on May 16 at Lorain County Community College. Before awards were presented to authors and illustrators, award-winning children’s author Laurie Wallmark offered advice on persistence, formulating ideas, and not losing focus in the face of rejection.

McCormick Middle School’s Kitiara Hill secured a Best In Show artwork award for her book, “The Royals Big Adventure.” Fellow Wellington students Brooklyn Regal and Taylor Morris secured nominations for artwork while Grace Denes, Jonah Stump, and Jillian Stannard were nominated for writing.