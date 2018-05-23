WHS senior awards and scholarships

The 60th Academic Awards were held May 20 at Wellington High School.

First Year Academic Pins were presented to: Lauren Alley, Jazmine Auble, Camille Bowman, Kendal Brasee, Charles Brinker, Rebecca Charlton, Samantha Cochick, Zachary Constantino, Elisabeth Cool, Brooklinn Damiano, Kaitlyn Diller, Evelyn Dodson, Drew Donovan, Joseph Dudziak, Jacob Evans, James Feliciano, Hannah Fiegelist, Summer Hamilton, Allison Haswell, Alexa Hernandez, Jenna Krakomperger, Devyn Kranes, Austin Krouse, Jillian Laposky, Dylan Lawson, Katarina Lorenz, Luke McClellan, Lauren McClure, Taylor Michel, Eryn Mitterling, Madalyn Mull, William Palmison, Payton Regal, Wyatt Sasack, Jacob Shaver, Troy Smith, Caleb Teague, Kaylee Thorn, Brittany Weese, Dakota White, Arianna Woody, Kevin Xie, Hailey Zadorozny, Allyson Zvara.

Second Year Academic Pins were presented to: Rebekah Arcuri, Hailey Bartish, Taylor Bealer, Jayden Black, Jon Bowman, Brandon Bremke, Rachel Bremke, Jenna Calfo, Haley Campbell, Katlynn Caudill, Landry Cole, Kayleigh Diller, Grace Dudziak, Jaciah Edwards, Anna Esterly, Logan Ferguson, Myra Gardner, Mikailah Godsey, Sophia Hardoby, Cally Hardwick, Autumne Haswell, Evan Kirkpatrick, Courtney Kroll, Nicholas Laposky, Kallie MacKrell, Bianca Massie, Jordan McKee, Cole McLean, Sara Patterson, Kyle Pitts, Jillian Sizer, Micah Smiley, Madison Soboslai, Joseph Solkiewicz, Alexis Starner, Madison Szakacs, Adam Tummel, Emily Watters.

Third Year Academic Honors were presented to: Meredith Becher, Samuel Becher, Grace Broome, Hailey Buzaleski, Steven DelCampo, Corey Diedrick, Logan Evans, Cory Feron, Erin Frenk, Lauren Gronsky, Henry Haas, Chad Jordan, Cameron Lara, Alexis Lehmkuhl, Ashleigh Martin, Drew Mason, Savannah McKee, Joshua Mitterling, Ethan Moore, Makaylin Moore, Ezra Ohly, Brandon Orozco, Derrick Pocock, Liliana Pocock, Rianna Rosecrans, Mikayla Sartori, Hannah Soboslai, Anastasia Starner, Lewis Szanyi, Alexa Timchuk, Emily Weegmann, Kaitlyn Whitaker, Ryan Whitaker, Mason Wright, Semies Xia.

Fourth Year Academic Honors were presented to: Faith Alley, Kensington Boose, Andrew Dooley, Abigail Drake, Alex Fehlan, Autumn Fox, Kaitlyn Garrett, Everett Kropff, Richard Maurer, Annabella Miller, Sarah Park, Parker Rieske, Cydney Spangenberg, Jessica Storrow, Taylor Ware, Amber Wetherbee.

Individual awards included:

• The Hugh O’Brien Leadership Award was presented to Cameron Lara and Savannah McKee.

• The American Legion Buckeye Boys State $500 Award was presented to Everett Kropff.

• The Woodmen of the World History Award was presented to James Feliciano.

• VFW Special Awards of $300 were presented to Andrew Dooley and Ezra Ohly (Citizenship Awards), Brittany Weese (Community Service Award), and Faith Alley and Parker Rieske (Sportsmanship Award).

Scholarships included:

• The Nancy and Don Lattimer Memorial Scholarship of $6,000 was presented to Faith Alley, Annabella Miller, and Parker Rieske.

• The Wellington Firefighters Association Allan “Buz” Anderson Jr. Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Annabella Miller.

• The Alice Andrus Scholarship of $2,400 was presented to Annabella Miller, Jessica Storrow, and Amber Wetherbee.

• The Beriswill Insurance Agency Scholarship of $500 was presented to Ezra Ohly and Mikayla Sartori.

• The Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship of $400 was presented to Autumne Haswell.

• The College Now Scholarship was presented to Autumn Fox, Kaitlyn Garrett, and Parker Rieske.

• The Caroline Farago Scholar-Athlete Scholarship of $500 was presented to Mason Wright.

• The GLW Broadband Scholarship of $500 was presented to Faith Alley.

• The Jason Hartman Memorial Wrestling Scholarship of $500 was presented to Mason Wright.

• The Johns-Ruger Scholarship of $2,000 was presented to Faith Alley, Sarah Park, and Amber Wetherbee.

• The Kiwanis Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Kaitlyn Garrett, Annabella Miller, Sarah Park, and Mikayla Sartori.

• The Law Offices of Paul Koch Merit Scholarship was presented to Mikayla Sartori.

• The Donald C. Linden Scholarship of $500 was presented to Faith Alley.

• The Lorain County Community College Trustee Scholarship was presented to Kensington Boose, Andrew Dooley, and Sarah Park.

• The Sherry Matcham Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Amber Wetherbee.

• The Shirley Matcham Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Autumne Haswell.

• The Anne E. Rosemark Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Makaylin Moore.

• The WHS Soccer Boosters Scholarship of $500 was presented to Faith Alley and Cole McLean.

Endowment board scholarships included:

• The Michael and Molly Adams Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Abigail Drake.

• The Alumni Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Zach Insley-Constantino and Abbey Drake.

• The Babitt Family Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Sarah Park.

• The Rex Brasee Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Amber Wetherbee.

• The Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship of $500 was presented to Kaitlyn Garrett, Sarah Park, Mikayla Sartori, Jessica Storrow, Taylor Ware, and Amber Wetherbee.

• The May and George Green Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Parker Rieske and Lewis Szanyi.

• The McCormick Memorial Scholarship of $500 was presented to Amber Wetherbee.

• The Karl J. Olsen, MD Scholarship of $500 was presented to Jessica Storrow.

• The Valedictorian Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Faith Alley.

• The Edward and Maxine Wells Scholarship of $500 was presented to Faith Alley.

• The Mayo Wood Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was presented to Autumn Fox.