Three finalists emerge for new park name

Legacy Park, Heritage Park, or Union School Park?

A list of 54 names submitted for a new park at the former McCormick Middle School site has been cut down to those three finalists.

Mayor Hans Schneider said village council will review the names and the park planning committee will convene June 4 to make the final decision. The winner will be revealed June 9 during a dedication ceremony at the park.

Schneider said he will also continue to take input on Facebook in the meantime.

“Union School was the first school on that site, and that name kind of pays homage to some really important history,” he said. “Legacy and Heritage both speak to our community history — where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

Names that didn’t quite make the final cut were Founders Park, Founders Square, South Main Street Park, Old Schools Park, Village Commons, and Village Greens.

Committee members Tim Simonson and Patty Sumpter seemed to favor Union School Park.

“The land was originally set aside for the school and it was one of the first high schools this area,” Simonson said. “It was like having a junior college in your town today. Back then, many people only made it to eighth grade in school. Union School was built in 1866, not too long after out town was founded. For Wellington, it was a real cultural leg up at the time.”

“That school reference is very important to me and this community,” Sumpter said. “The other names are fine but I do have a favorite. To me, that park will always be where the old school was. Union was the old school name, so there you go.”

Fr. James Reymann favored Heritage Park but was happy with all three options.

“It’s hard to say which one is best but Heritage really says a lot about our history,” he said. “It’s a tough process, but this is a smart group and we’ve come to a consensus. You need people like this working together in any community. I’m 94 years old and for me to be out there and witnessing these things happening is very good. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Planning committee members review a list of 54 possible names for a new park at the former McCormick Middle School site. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_IMG_5642.jpg Planning committee members review a list of 54 possible names for a new park at the former McCormick Middle School site. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise