Singing career takes off for Rowland

Ava Rowland is loving her budding singing and songwriting career, chalking up her success to her family’s strong musical influence.

Since graduating in 2017 from Wellington High School, the 19-year-old has moved to Nashville, Tenn., and partnered with PCG Universal. She’s written six songs slated to be recorded as an album in June.

“It’s contemporary country,” Rowland said. “A team of five writers from PCG helped me put everything together over about eight months.”

She’s back in Wellington until her recording sessions kick off and is spending her time working with the Boys and Girls Club at Westwood Elementary School. Rowland is scheduled to sing at several Ohio venues over the summer, including stops at on June 22 at Wellington’s Strikeout Lanes, July 22 at Howk Memorial Park, Aug. 12 at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival, and Sept. 15 at New London’s Country Roads Music Fest.

She also sang earlier this month at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe, which has played host to early-career performances by Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill.

Rowland placed first at the 2017 Ohio District Fine Arts Festival in Dayton for a solo video depicting the events of the Columbine High School shooting. She also received a superior rating in the vocal solo and drama ensemble divisions.

“Music is just in my family, through all generations,” she said. “That had a huge impact on me. I started singing in church and found out I really like performing in front of people. My parents, sister, aunts, uncles — pretty much everyone — are involved with music in some way.”

“I’ve always wanted to go to Nashville and now that it’s finally happening it’s kind of surreal,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to perform at the Bluebird and just doing that made me so happy.“

Ava Rowland, a 2017 Wellington High School graduate, is preparing to record her first album. She will also sing at several area venues over the summer, including two in Wellington. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_rowland.jpg Ava Rowland, a 2017 Wellington High School graduate, is preparing to record her first album. She will also sing at several area venues over the summer, including two in Wellington. Courtesy photo