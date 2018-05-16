Tributes to those who gave all

Saturday, May 26

• A vigil will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Lorain County Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 625 North Lake St. in Amherst.

Sunday, May 27

• Kipton, Camden, and Henrietta will hold a parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Kipton.

Monday, May 28

• Amherst’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Cleveland streets.

• Avon’s parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Avon Senior Center, 36784 Detroit Rd.

• Avon Lake’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Belden Rd.

• Brighton’s parade will start at 9 a.m. at Brighton Center, routes 18 and 511.

• Elyria’s parade will start at 10 a.m. at Ely Square, 400 Broad St.

• Grafton’s parade will start at noon at the Grafton police station 1009 Chestnut St.

• LaGrange’s parade will start at 11 a.m. at Keystone Middle School, 501 Opportunity Way.

• Lorain’s parade will start at 11 a.m. at 18th Street and Broadway.

• North Ridgeville’s parade will start at 9:45 a.m. from the Senior Center, 7327 Avon Belden Rd.

• Oberlin’s ceremony will start at 9 a.m. at Wright Memorial Park, 17 West Vine St.

• Penfield Township 10am at Penfield Cemetary, Rt. 18.

• Sheffield’s ceremony will starts at 11 a.m. at village hall, 4340 Colorado Ave.

•Sheffield Lake’s services will start at 11 a.m. at the VFW, 577 Harris Rd.

• Wakeman’s parade will start at 7 a.m. at Wakeman Congregational Church, 14 Abbott St.

• Wellington’s services will start at 10:30 a.m. at monument in front of town hall, 115 Willard Memorial Square. A parade to Greenwood Cemetery will follow.