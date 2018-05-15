Officers remembered by candlelight

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Candlelight blanketed Howk Memorial Park last Wednesday evening during a vigil held by the Wellington police department for officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. Guests included the families of Ptl. Edmund Smith, who was gunned down May 4, 1957, during a foot pursuit at the corner of Barker and Maple Streets, and Cpl. Dyke “A.J.” Coursen, a Lorain County native who along with his partner was shot and killed Jan. 8, 2002, in South Carolina while responding to a domestic dispute. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a call in fallen officers’ honor was made over Lorain County dispatch: “Final call for our fallen Lorain County officers, you served your communities with dignity and honor,” it said. “We will take your watch from here. You may each rest in peace.”

Wellington police raise the American flag to half mast May 19 to begin a candlelight vigil for fallen Lorain County officers.

Brothers Shawn and Allen Leonardi try to keep their candles lit alongside their mother, Anthrina.

Wellington dispatcher Carol Weegman rings village hall’s bell as the names of fallen officers are announced.

Connie Smith-Buckland, father of slain Wellington police officer Edmund Smith, speaks of how much she’s missed her father since he was gunned down in 1957.

Auxiliary officer Madison Schneider and dispatcher Carol Weegman pass out candles to audience members.

Firefighters share a moment of prayer for fallen officers.