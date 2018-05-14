Stannard honored with State FFA Degree

Tom Stannard’s support for local agriculture education programs earned him special recognition at the 90th Annual State FFA Concention on May 3 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

An Honorary State FFA Degree was presented to Stannard, vice president and general manager at Wellington Implement. The degree is given to only a few adults each year.

Due to his support of the Lorain County JVS and its FFA chapter, Stannard was nominated by equipment mechanics instructor Greg Hendricks and landscape and greenhouse management instructor Beth Berthold.

“Both Tom and Bill Stannard are longtime members of the JVS ag advisory committee. This committee helps ensure that our programs keep pace with the ongoing changes in the workplace,” said Hendricks.

“Wellington Implement has hired many students and has also provided numerous scholarships to those attending the University of Northwestern in agricultural mechanics,” he said. “Tom has also been very instrumental in providing a new Case tractor and company technical support to train students in the most modern equipment available.”

The National FFA Organization was important to Stannard as he was growing up — he was an FFA member in high school — and it’s had a large impact on his life. “The FFA teaches a strong work ethic and requires you to finish the things that you start,” he said. “It instills values that build a well-rounded person. To be able to reconnect with the FFA organization in this way is very humbling and is quite an honor.”

Tom Stannard of Wellington Implement Co. receives an honorary degree at the State FFA Convention. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_Tom-Stannard-receives-degree.jpg Tom Stannard of Wellington Implement Co. receives an honorary degree at the State FFA Convention. Courtesy photo