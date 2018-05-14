PHOTOS: 2018 Wellington High School Prom

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Prom is always a night to remember and this one was full of memories! We caught up to students both before and during the dance to see their elegant styles and beautiful smiles.

Wellington High School students gather for pictures at Makaylin Moore’s house before prom.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonPreProm2018-1-of-8-.jpg Wellington High School students gather for pictures at Makaylin Moore’s house before prom.

Jessica Storrow and date Parker Adler get a picture together.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonPreProm2018-3-of-8-.jpg Jessica Storrow and date Parker Adler get a picture together.

Wellington students take a break from dancing to get a picture at the dance.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonProm2018-4-of-7-.jpg Wellington students take a break from dancing to get a picture at the dance.

Taylor Curtiss, Emily Weegmann, and Anna Esterly pose for the camera.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonPreProm2018-7-of-8-.jpg Taylor Curtiss, Emily Weegmann, and Anna Esterly pose for the camera.

Colton Schmidt and Bradon Sorge try to get Wellington teachers to join them on the dance floor.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_WellingtonProm2018-5-of-7-.jpg Colton Schmidt and Bradon Sorge try to get Wellington teachers to join them on the dance floor.

Julia Bunting and Kensington Boose pause for a picture while dancing.