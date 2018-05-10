WHS lends many helping hands

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise and courtesy photos

Work ethic and generosity were on display May 9 as Wellington High School held its annual Student Community Service Day. Students helped out across the village with activities such as sprucing up landscaping in Mo Furcron’s yard, cleaning engines at the Wellington fire station, washing cars in front of Village Market, and tidying up Willard Memorial Square for the Lorain County Police Memorial. Mayor Hans Schneider presented students working near village hall with their own bicentennial coins. Students who stayed at Wellington High School constructed 47 pet beds to be donated to Elyria’s Friendship Animal Protective League.

Sophomore Chase Knoll wipes down engines at the Wellington fire station.

Brande Caudill, Madison Caudill, Cassidy Smith, Grant Poling, and Joshua Mitterling prepare to clean up landscaping at Mo Furcron’s home on Union Street.

Alexis Lehmkuhl and Jalen Gibbs wash cars in front of Village Market.

Students and teachers construct pet beds at Wellington High School.

Westwood Elementary School students offer a few words of encouragement to their older peers before they begin pulling weeds.

Mayor Hans Schneider thanks students as they tidy up in front of village hall.