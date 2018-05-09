Honorees attend State FFA Convention

A sea of nearly 10,000 blue-and-gold-clad students gathered May 3 and 4 for the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

Numerous Lorain County JVS students were recognized at the event for their achievements this past year.

Four seniors were awarded State FFA Degrees, which is the 2nd highest level that can be achieved: Jessica Mileski, landscape and greenhouse management, Wellington; Mercedes Murphy, landscape and greenhouse management, Amherst; Jesse Everson, industrial equipment mechanics, Elyria; and Don Sabella III, landscape and greenhouse management, Amherst.

“Life-changing” is how Mileski described the convention. “The motivational speakers are really inspirational and really help you want to be your best.”

Murphy was also honored as a Gold Rated Reporter during the ceremony. As the reporter for the JVS FFA chapter, Murphy was responsible for keeping a scrapbook that contains all chapter newsletters, published articles, and pictures from the school year.

JVS 2017 industrial equipment mechanics alumnus Kyle Riggs of Firelands was a top award winner. He is the 2018 State Proficiency Award winner in the area of agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance placement.

The mission of the National FFA Organization is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

Pictured are (front) William Keller, Michael McDonald, Sydney Collier, Mercedes Murphy, (back) Thomas Keller, Aidan Marang, Don Sabella, Jessica Mileski, and Savannah Roby. Not pictured: Jesse Everson. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_JVS-FFA-Chapter.jpg Pictured are (front) William Keller, Michael McDonald, Sydney Collier, Mercedes Murphy, (back) Thomas Keller, Aidan Marang, Don Sabella, Jessica Mileski, and Savannah Roby. Not pictured: Jesse Everson. Courtesy photo