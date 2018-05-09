Trickle at polls sets up November showdowns

Wan turnout marked Tuesday’s primary election as just 20 percent of Lorain County voters ventured to the polls, though three key issues found overwhelming support.

An anti-gerrymandering measure, Issue 1, passed by a 75-25 percent margin statewide with a 76.6 percent bump from our county.

The Ohio Constitution will be amended to require bipartisan input for how U.S. congressional districts are drawn, with changes coming in 2021.

Two local issues sailed through with three-to-one support from voters: They renewed property tax levies for the Lorain County boards of mental health and developmental disabilities.

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray took nearly two-thirds of their party’s votes to win the Democratic nomination. He easily bested contender Dennis Kucinich in a 62-23 percent split with opponents Larry Ealy, Bill O’Neill, Paul Ray, and Joe Schiavoni splitting the remainder of the vote.

Cordray will face Republican Mike DeWine in the November general election. DeWine defeated primary opponent Mary Taylor 60-40 percent on Tuesday.

In other races of interest:

• Oberlin’s Janet Garrett swept the Democratic primary for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th District, defeating Cody Slatzer-Rose 84-16 percent. Incumbent Jim Jordan won the Republican nomination over challenger Joseph Miller of Marion by a slightly wider margin of 85-15 percent.

• Amherst city councilman Joe Miller won the Democratic nod for the Ohio House’s 56th district, besting Lorain’s Cory Shawver, Oberlin College student Claudia Olaes, and Lorain activist Mark Ballard II. He will run against Republican Rob Weber in November.

• Lisa Swenski took the vote for Lorain County Court of Common Pleas domestic judge, winning another six years on the bench. With 32 percent of the vote, she defeated party challengers C. Anderson White (27 percent), Jack Bradley (26 percent), and Michael Duff (14 percent) in a white-hot race.

• Democrat Ken Harbaugh defeated Patrick Pikus 80-20 percent for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. House of Representatives 7th District race. This fall he will face Republican incumbent Bob Gibbs, who with 78 percent of his party’s vote soundly defeated both Patrick Quinn (11 percent) and Terry Robertson (11 percent).