More angled parking coming soon

Ten to 12 angled parking spaces could be installed as soon as this summer in front of East of Chicago Pizza on Rt. 18.

Village council approved the measure Monday in an attempt to regain parking space lost in 2016 when the Ohio Department of Transportation realigned lanes and replaced traffic signals at the corner of routes 58 and 18.

That work did away with 18 downtown angled parking spaces and replaced them with nine parallel ones, causing business owners to worry about customers’ access to stores.

Denes Concrete will be contracted to install the new spaces at a cost of $25,300. That’s roughly twice as much as the $12,500 cost expected when village employees had planned to do the work themselves.

Bidding out the project is the only way to ensure it’s completed before ODOT repaves Rt. 18 in 2019, according to mayor Hans Schneider.

“We’re down a person in public works and we’ve decided not to refill that position,” he said. “Bob (Brasee) has a lot of projects he wants to do in his department. To accomplish everything we need to get done in the short-term, it will be easier for us to hire this project out. Yes, it’s going to cost us additional money but it’s a project we feel is important to our downtown.”

At least one space for handicapped parking and one for motorcycles will be included in the new strip.

Schneider said the motorcycle space could be placed closest to the Herrick Memorial Library to avoid any disruption of pedestrians as they cross Rt. 18.

No timetable has been set for the project but councilman Mark Bughman said he’d like to see it completed by July 4.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Ten to 12 angled parking spaces are set to be installed this year on East Herrick Avenue by Denes Concrete Inc., per a Monday village council ruling. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_IMG_5211.jpg Ten to 12 angled parking spaces are set to be installed this year on East Herrick Avenue by Denes Concrete Inc., per a Monday village council ruling. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise