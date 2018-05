Courtesy photo

To show support for one of his students battling cancer, Westwood Elementary School principal Paul Holland shaved his head just before the second-grader returned to class from ongoing treatment. Olivia Smith (sitting) was diagnosed with leukemia in November and helped create Team Olivia T-shirts, which are shown off here by Holland and classmates. If you’re interested in picking one up, call Theresa Oswald at 440-476-1176.