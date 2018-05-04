Bowman provides $5 drug test kits

Drug test kits will soon be available for just $5 at the Wellington police station thanks to a local mother who nearly lost her son to an opioid overdose.

Lindsay Bowman purchased 150 test kits through an online retailer after realizing the $25 to $30 price tag often found on over-the-counter tests can act as a barrier to those seeking help.

Her son, Logan Bowman, overdosed on fentanyl at a friend’s home in July 2017, roughly two months after he’d turned his tassel at Wellington High School’s commencement ceremony.

The mother spoke of her family’s experiences May 3 during a town hall event at the Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts.

“We’re hoping that Logan’s story can help others or at least show them there’s people out there to talk to,” she said. “I’ve talked to parents and friends of ours that are willing to listen because I felt just so uninformed. I didn’t realize how prevalent this problem is or how easy it is to get a hold of these drugs. It’s one of those things where it takes it invading your circle to really grasp how bad it’s become.”

Proceeds from sales will go toward the purchase of more kits and to the Wellington police department’s Local Initiative Networking Compassion program, or LINC.

It took four doses of naloxone administered by Wellington officers to revive Logan. He was taken to the emergency room from his friend’s home and did not tell his parents what happened until a series of phone calls the following day informed them of the dire situation.

The teen completed treatment in Florida through the LINC program and is now nine months sober, his mother said. Logan has become one of many advocates for LINC and recently helped distribute gift baskets to safety service personnel in Wellington and other Lorain County communities.

“We made an agreement with Logan for weekly drug testing,” Lindsay said. “It gives us peace of mind and he agreed wholeheartedly because that way he knows that we know he’s being open and honest with us. It gives him an out to say, ‘Sorry, I can’t do that. My parents are testing me.’ I wanted to make that available to other people. I was spending $30 a test. I don’t necessarily want to be a long-term drug test dealer but I want them to available to people in southern Lorain County. There’s a problem here and the need is here.”

The dip panel urine test kits will detect opiate, amphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana use.

“We’re kind of in the early steps of finding other locations that will distribute them too,” said Lindsay. “It will probably just be me taking them different places until we have other volunteers step forward. I want to have them in locations that can be easily accessed by parents without judgement. I feel like the Wellington police department does a great job of that.”

