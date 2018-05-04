Hey, honey, the bees are back

Courtesy photo

Decked out in beekeeper suits and helmets, Don Sabella of Amherst and Sydney Collier of Clearview recently released thousands of bees into hives on the east side of the Lorain County JVS greenhouse. The bees will spend warm months reproducing and gathering nectar to make honey. By fall, the honey will be ready to harvest and the students will sell it to the community. There are three levels of honey bees: the workers, the drones and the queen. Worker bees, the females, collect pollen and nectar from flowers and carry it back to the hive. The nectar, while inside the bee, mixes with enzymes and proteins produced by the bees, and this converts the nectar into honey.