WHS gym revamp could cost $700K

A gym and locker room renovation at Wellington High School could run just over $700,000, according to preliminary plans shown to the board of education May 1.

Mansfield-based MKC Architects was hired in February to plan the project after having mapped out renovations the past two summers for the Lorain County JVS.

Work at WHS would involve creating separate locker rooms for boys and girls sports teams. The boys teams would keep the 537-square-foot space now used by everyone, while the girls would get a brand new 385-square-foot locker room built in an area currently used for storage and physical education lockers.

Students who play sports can opt out of gym, so class numbers have been falling. That means fewer physical education lockers have been needed — which played a part in a desire to renovate.

Plans also call for the installation of new bleachers and two new scoreboards in the WHS gym. Showers would be separated into one-person stalls and a conference room for coaches would be added.

All work could be completed over the course of a summer, according to MKC vice president Todd Wrobleski.

“If you started in late May to early June, you could have this done by August,” he told board members. “You’d definitely want to have bids out for the project by no later than April.”

A second floor mezzanine currently used in the gym for wrestling and baseball practice remains unchanged in the plans.

Board vice president Daniel Rosecrans said the price of the work caused a bit of sticker shock.

When he and board president Kevin Stump asked about alternatives, Wrobleski said the location of weight bearing walls and plumbing amenities would make cost-cutting difficult.

Costs for locker room renovations are just under $468,000 while gym work is slated to run approximately $154,000.

An additional $81,000 is listed in the plans as “soft costs,” which Wrobleski described as any non-brick and mortar fee associated with the project.

The board did not vote on the plans but said the matter be discussed in future meetings.

“I guess the next step for us will be meeting with administrators and coaches to collect their input,” Stump said. “There’s also been some flow issues in the locker room showers, which needs to be inspected to determine whether it’s just a matter of the age of the pipes.”

MKC Architects vice president Todd Wrobleski shows school board members plans to renovate Wellington High School's gym and locker rooms. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise