Fort’s goes all in for Morgan

Doors at Fort’s Tavern swung open frequently Monday during a fundraiser for Morgan Lehmkuhl. The McCormick Middle School seventh-grader was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma this past February, which has prompted efforts in the community to assist with her treatment costs. A portion of dine-in and carry out sales during the event were donated to the Lehmkuhl family on top of money raised through various raffles. Wellington music donated an acoustic guitar valued at $500 that was raffled off to conclude the evening.