Independent studies completed at McCormick

Courtesy photos
Independent study projects completed by students at McCormick Middle School were shown off April 23 at an open house. Subjects of study were chosen by students and included artificial hearts, autism, Star Wars, and and the iron lung. About 90 students took part in the projects, which are an extension of the language arts curriculum.
Eighth-grader McKenna Chappell displays her research on the artificial heart.
Paige Bremke, a fifth-grader, used her research time to weigh the merits of zoos.
