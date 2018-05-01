Pick up your keepsake bicentennial magazine

A new magazine celebrating Wellington’s bicentennial is now available for free.

The 28-page glossy commemorative book contains a message from village mayor Hans Schneider, a calendar of bicentennial events, information about speakers throughout the year, a history of Wellington from its founding in 1818, and photos from days gone by (provided by the Spirit of ‘76 Museum).

The Enterprise is proud to have produced the magazine on behalf of the Wellington bicentennial committee.

It is available at the Spirit of ‘76 Museum, 201 North Main St.; Main Street Wellington office, 118 West Herrick Ave.; and the finance director’s office on the third floor of town hall, 115 Willard Memorial Square.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/05/web1_01.jpg