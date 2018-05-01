WHS students of the month speak up

Kevin Xie

Freshman

On moving from eighth to ninth grade: “I think everyone is supposed to stand out. Everyone can’t be the same and everyone has their own talent. It’s just important to stand out, be strong, and help each other. That’s about it, and then you’re a sophomore. Stand up for what you do well and don’t always compare it with others. Be strong and don’t put other people down. That’s how you grow up.”