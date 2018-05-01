WHS students of the month speak up

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
The latest picks for students of the month have been made at Wellington High School, selected by principal Tina Drake for characteristics including positivity, strong work ethic, and empathy. The honorees shared their thoughts on transitioning from eighth to ninth grade, setting a good example, and maintaining focus amidst stress.
Kevin Xie
Freshman
On moving from eighth to ninth grade: “I think everyone is supposed to stand out. Everyone can’t be the same and everyone has their own talent. It’s just important to stand out, be strong, and help each other. That’s about it, and then you’re a sophomore. Stand up for what you do well and don’t always compare it with others. Be strong and don’t put other people down. That’s how you grow up.”
Landon Bella
Sophomore
On being a good listener: “It can mean paying attention in class or helping someone having a bad day. It also means being kind to teachers, cooperating, and not creating any problems. I just try to make it through the day. Don’t be afraid to ask for help in class. You may have a neighbor working on the same thing. Asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Gabby Dobbins
Junior
On cheering up classmates: “I see a lot of people around who aren’t having a good day. I’ve just tried to lift their spirits with kind words. Even if I’m having a bad day, I just tell myself to keep going and it’s going to get easier. Always try to have a positive attitude, even when you’re having a bad day.”
Cole McLean
Senior
On setting a good example: “I just try to be respectful of teachers and the entire staff. They do everything for you. It’s easy to lose focus and motivation as a senior, but you just have to know that you want to have a future after high school. I plan on being successful in college, but that’s hard to do if you spent your senior year goofing around.”
