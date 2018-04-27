High-schoolers champion seat belt use

Eleven Lorain County high schools recently competed in the 2018 Buckle Up Bowl hosted by the Lorain County Safe Communities Coalition: Avon Lake, Oberlin, Columbia, Avon, Keystone, Brookside, Lorain County JVS, Amherst Steele, Lorain, Midview, and Wellington.

The competition empowers students to impact the driving habits of their classmates, friends, and family.

“The Buckle Up Bowl spreads the word about seat belt use because the messages and engagement activities come from the students, for the students,” said Lorain County health commissioner David Covell.

Teens created videos, led social media campaigns, and signed seat belt pledges in an effort to improve their schools’ seat belt rate.

The JVS buckled up and won the award of Best Seat Belt Usage Overall with a 90 percent rate.

Midview kids increased their seat belt usage over the course of the campaign by 11 percent, winning the award for Most Improved Seat Belt Usage.

Keystone won the award for the Most Creative Campaign Effort, creating a seat belt-themed rap video to show during morning announcements, displaying a crashed car on campus, placing magnets on lockers, and sharing social media messaging.

For three decades, the Lorain County Safe Community Coalition has worked to reduce traffic injuries and death on local roads. It continues engaging with people about the importance of safe driving through Click It or Ticket campaigns and reminds everyone who gets in a vehicle to buckle up every time.