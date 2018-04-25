One killed in Rt. 18 and Quarry crash

A Mayfield Village man died Monday after missing a stop sign at Rt. 18 and Quarry Road in Brighton Township.

Marty Miozzi, 57, was heading south on Quarry just before 1 p.m. in a 2007 GMC 3500 flatbed pickup truck when he ran the stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was hit by a 2017 Jeep station wagon driven by Danielle Schaffer, 34, of Medina.

Miozzi died at the scene, while Schaffer was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and was later released. Her one-year-old passenger was taken to a local emergency room as a precaution, state troopers said.

Schaffer, who had been wearing a seat belt, suffered a broken ankle, broken leg, and scrapes and cuts. The child had been secured in a car seat.

Miozzi had not been wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be factors in the deadly crash, which remains under investigation.