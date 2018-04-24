Stein for Republican leadership

To the editor:

With the May 8 election fast approaching, Ohio is already being positioned for the 2020 presidential election. With Ohio being a key swing state again, and the presidency will once again go the way the state of Ohio goes, it is critical who we elect to serve the voters. That is why I am endorsing Patty Stein for the 13th District Republican central committeewoman.

Patty Stein will represent the voters; will maintain the current control of the Republican Party that has recently changed the leadership to Jane Timken as our new ORP chair. Patty Stein is the only woman who will support our current leadership.

Let’s keep the Republican Party out of the hands of people who only wish to use it for personal gain as a path to the White House. Vote this May for Patty Stein, and let’s keep Ohio moving forward.

David J. Moore