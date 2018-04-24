Bicentennial Ball keeps celebration rolling

Photos by Brenda Leiby and Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise
It was easy to mistake 2018 for 1818 on Saturday as many officials and residents donned period garb for Wellington’s Bicentennial Ball. The event was held at Eagles Aerie 2051 and welcomed attendees with live music, fresh food, raffles, and a chance to pick up new clothing celebrating the village’s 200th birthday.
John and Debbie Perry stand alongside Tim Simonson, Becky Norton, Al Leiby, and Barb Leiby Saturday during a Bicentennial Ball held at Eagles Aerie 2051.
Mayor Hans Schneider, Wendy Underwood, councilman Gene Hartman, and Bath Hannon take in the atmosphere.
Agnes and Tom Smith dance the night away.
Jenny and Andy Arntz work their way through the crowd.
Randy and Brenda Leiby cut a rug.
Fire chief Mike Wetherbee and Beth Wetherbee strike a pose.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU