PHOTOS: Carnival atmosphere, true pride

Photos by Laurie Hamame | Wellington Enterprise

Footballs were thrown, goldfish were won, and faces were painted at the annual Dukes Pride Carnival on Saturday. Free breakfast fueled kids and their parents to play more than 50 games and meet furry friends at a petting zoo. All proceeds went to Well-Help to assist students with summer lunch vouchers.

“He’s just like a horse!” three-year-old Bailey Riedy squeals as she meets her first camel.

Katie Kozak throws a ball into a small bowl in hopes of snagging a cool prize.

Wellington soccer player Jenna Calfo cheers on Saydee Grills.

Emery Standon has heart-eyes for her face tattoo.

Addison Boggs smiles with her new pet fish.

Eliza Rourke tries her luck at a ring toss game.

Amelia Birchfield can’t decide which color rubber duck to pick.

Kaiden Dennis successfully pulls out a block without tumbling the tower.

Taylor Michel, a member of the Wellington FFA, lets Brooke Hines pet her bunny.