Locker room, track plans mulled by school board

Three plans to revamp the locker room area and running track at the Wellington Dukes’ Dickson Street stadium are being considered by the board of education.

Replacing the existing track with a new latex surface carries a base cost of $260,000 across all three plans with additional options — including new fencing, high-jump, and pole vault areas — that would drive the final tally up to $406,000.

Plans one and two entail adding on to the stadium’s existing field house to include a new visitor’s locker room and all-purpose storage area. Plan one would put those additions on the west side of the field house and cost $350,000 with soil conditions, the relocation of utilities, and interior renovations potentially adding on another $225,00o.

Specs for plan two essentially mirror plan one but would put the additions on the south side of the field house, which would involve more extensive utility work and run anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million. Additional costs could also be added on to that total depending on conditions during construction.

For plan three, the field house would be demolished and replaced with an entirely new structure located behind the south end zone that would house the home locker room, visitors locker room, and weight room. A small storage space would be located near the new building.

That 10,000-square-foot building would cost roughly $1.5 million plus another $80,000 for demolition and an expansion of parking spaces around the site.

Superintendent Ed Weber said the board could decide on a path forward in May but work could also be put off until next year to leave as much time as possible for contractor bids.

“I like option three the best but I just don’t know if we have the checkbook for it right now,” he said. “These numbers are also on the high side of estimates, a way for the architectural planner to be ready for a worst-case scenario. It’s the best way to make sure you don’t run out of money during a project like this.”

Once a plan is decided on, Willoughby-based Then Design Architecture Inc. will be paid $30,000 by the district to draw up construction specifications.

“We’ll likely end up doing this project in phases,” said Weber. “The current structure was also built that way, which is evident once you see its interior. We previously thought rebuilding would be cheaper than renovating but that doesn’t appear to be the case.”

The option also exists to only add a visitors locker room on the west end of the field house, which Weber said would cost $123,000.

Regardless of which plan is picked, work on the track will come before the field house and likely be completed by October. The new latex track surface takes three to four weeks to put down after fresh asphalt cures.

Weber said a new or renovated field house will probably have to wait until next year.

”I don’t think we’ll get all of the track components done this summer, but they do think the asphalt and latex overlay can be done by the fall,” he said. “If it’s going to happen this year, I would think it needs to be decided in May. Any later and we’re not going to be able to follow through on the timeline that’s been proposed for us.”

New LED light poles and a new sound system are in the process of being put in at the stadium, part of a multi-phase plan to improve the site. That effort began with last year’s purchase and installation of bleachers.

