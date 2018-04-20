Pow! Wham! Teens spike teachers

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The Tilted Towers student team defeated the teachers in a powder puff volleyball match April 19 at Wellington High School, taking the trophy. The game was a fundraiser for the post-prom committee.
Riley Kranes, Makaylin Moore, and Jessica Storrow smile before the start of the powder puff matches.
Cameron Lara makes a pass.
Jessica Storrow passes the ball.
Jessica Storrow and Jalen Gibbs battle at the net.
Wellington High School teacher Nathan Morris makes a pass during the match against the students.
The Tilted Towers are Ryan Whitaker, Erin Frenk Cory Feron, Jalen Gibbs, Cameron Lara, Alexis Lehmkuhl, Savannah McKee, and Parker Adler.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU