Pow! Wham! Teens spike teachers

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Tilted Towers student team defeated the teachers in a powder puff volleyball match April 19 at Wellington High School, taking the trophy. The game was a fundraiser for the post-prom committee.

Riley Kranes, Makaylin Moore, and Jessica Storrow smile before the start of the powder puff matches.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonHighSchoolPowderPuffVolleyball-5-of-15-.jpg Riley Kranes, Makaylin Moore, and Jessica Storrow smile before the start of the powder puff matches.

Cameron Lara makes a pass.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonHighSchoolPowderPuffVolleyball-6-of-15-.jpg Cameron Lara makes a pass.

Jessica Storrow passes the ball.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonHighSchoolPowderPuffVolleyball-3-of-15-.jpg Jessica Storrow passes the ball.

Jessica Storrow and Jalen Gibbs battle at the net.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonHighSchoolPowderPuffVolleyball-10-of-15-.jpg Jessica Storrow and Jalen Gibbs battle at the net.

Wellington High School teacher Nathan Morris makes a pass during the match against the students.

http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_WellingtonHighSchoolPowderPuffVolleyball-13-of-15-.jpg Wellington High School teacher Nathan Morris makes a pass during the match against the students.

The Tilted Towers are Ryan Whitaker, Erin Frenk Cory Feron, Jalen Gibbs, Cameron Lara, Alexis Lehmkuhl, Savannah McKee, and Parker Adler.