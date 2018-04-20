Joppeck’s historic season earns praise

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Max Joppeck, new holder of Wellington High School’s career scoring record on the hardwood, was congratulated for his outstanding season by schools superintendent Ed Weber and the board of education on April 17. Joppeck scored more than 23 points per game for the Dukes this year and earned a spot on the All-State second team in Division III. That play helped lead the Wellington boys to a 19-5 record, victory in the Dan Gossman Holiday Classic tournament, and district semifinal berth. According to school records, Joppeck is the first WHS player to be recognized in basketball at the state level.