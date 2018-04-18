Elyria man killed in dawn crash

An Elyria man was killed in an early Tuesday crash near Pittsfield Township’s notorious S-curve.

Gary Thompson, 71, was alone in a 2004 Chevy Malibu around 6:30 p.m. and heading north on Rt. 58, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wellington assistant fire chief Bill Brown.

Troopers said he crossed the left lane and went off the highway between Whitney and Merriam Roads and hit a large tree stump,

The airbags deployed but Thompson was not wearing his seat belt.

Brown said Thompson had already died by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the sad incident.

Neither does the weather, though it was snowing and slippery roads caused problems across Lorain County.

“I think initially we kind of assume it was a medical issue but it will be up to the coroner to make that determination,” said Brown.