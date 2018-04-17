Carnival sets new donation record

Now in its seventh year, the Dukes Pride Carnival is set to welcome all from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Wellington High School.

A free breakfast will also be served from 8-11 a.m.

More than 50 game tables will be available for attendees. Game tickets will be 25 cents. Proceeds will go toward Well-Help’s summer lunch vouchers program.

There will be a petting zoo, courtesy of local FFA members. Other fun will include a bounce house and a cake giveaway contest.

More than $15,000 has been raised through donations, a single-year record. Donors include Forest City Technologies, Energy Transfer Partners, Mercy Health, Lorain County prosecutor Dennis Will, Fort’s Old Town Tavern, and Sprenger Health Care Elms Retirement Village.

Including this year’s donations, more than $65,000 has been raised by the Dukes Pride Carnival since its inception in 2012, said school board members Ayers Ratliff.

”It’s very important to us to make sure all of our students have meals when they’re not in school,” he said. “Last year we raised a little over $10,000, so this is a big increase for us. This is what the kids of Wellington deserve, a fun day like this and not to worry about hunger during the summer months.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

More than 1,500 people attended last year’s Dukes Pride Carnival. This year’s event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Wellington High School. http://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/04/web1_IMG_7320.jpg More than 1,500 people attended last year’s Dukes Pride Carnival. This year’s event kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Wellington High School. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise